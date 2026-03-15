'Moral policing': Woman in video scolds girl for outfit
A Bengaluru influencer, Shriyanshi, went viral after an Instagram video showed her being scolded by an elderly woman on the street for her outfit.
Shriyanshi stayed calm and kept apologizing to avoid conflict, even as the woman criticized her in a local language.
The clip quickly racked up over 1.4 million views and got people talking.
Video goes viral, sparks debate
The video set off a big discussion online about moral policing and personal choice, especially for women.
Many viewers called out the public shaming, saying everyone should have freedom over what they wear.
Shriyanshi was seen trying to calm things down and repeatedly apologizing while the woman lectured her during a photo shoot.
Similar incident happened with fitness influencer Tanny
Turns out, this isn't an isolated case. Yoga instructor Tanny Bhattacharjee faced something similar when another elderly woman confronted her for wearing shorts, even following her to a car park.
Tanny clarified she wasn't making content; she was just heading to her car.
Shriyanshi received widespread praise for her calm response, while reactions to Tanny's clip were more divided.