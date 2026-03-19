IMD warns of more rain, thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on March 19 and 20. The warning comes after a powerful dust storm and heavy rains lashed the capital, disrupting air travel and uprooting trees, on Wednesday. The IMD has predicted intermittent light rains, thunderstorms, and winds of up to 50km/h in the next two days. It also forecast maximum temperatures to remain between 26-30 degrees Celsius.

Storm impact Flights diverted, trees uprooted due to storm The storm on Wednesday in Delhi recorded wind speeds of up to 68km/h. At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, at least 16 flights were diverted due to the bad weather. The strong winds also uprooted trees and electric poles in parts of Delhi and Noida, damaging electricity infrastructure and causing power outages across parts of the city. The highest rainfall was recorded at the CRPF Campus with 11.5mm, followed by Janakpuri (10.5mm), Narayana and Pusa (8mm each).

Regional impact Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir The unsettled weather conditions are not limited to Delhi alone. Fresh snowfall was reported in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, including Sonamarg and parts of Lahaul and Spiti. The IMD's weather bulletin also predicted isolated heavy rain or snowfall in these regions on March 19 and 20, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the western Himalayan region.

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