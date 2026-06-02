More than 10,000 women qualify for IITs through JEE Advanced

Female candidates up 22% since 2019

More women are showing up for the exam (up by 22% since 2019), with a total of around 56,000 students making the cut overall.

Initiatives like extra seats for women and new IIT courses in AI, data science, and biotech are drawing more female aspirants.

Even if some don't get into IITs, many will use their scores to join other top tech colleges like NITs and IIITs.