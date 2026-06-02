More than 10,000 women qualify for IITs through JEE Advanced
India
Big milestone alert: more than 10,000 women have qualified for IITs through JEE Advanced this year, almost doubling the number from 2019.
The pass rate for female candidates has jumped to nearly 25%, thanks in part to special supernumerary seats aimed at boosting women's representation in engineering.
Female candidates up 22% since 2019
More women are showing up for the exam (up by 22% since 2019), with a total of around 56,000 students making the cut overall.
Initiatives like extra seats for women and new IIT courses in AI, data science, and biotech are drawing more female aspirants.
Even if some don't get into IITs, many will use their scores to join other top tech colleges like NITs and IIITs.