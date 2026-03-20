More than 5 challans in a year will trigger an alert; unpaid fines may lead to temporary license suspension

How penalties are issued and contested

Forget your helmet, skip the seat belt, or jump a signal? Each counts toward the five-strike limit, but only offenses occurring within a rolling 12-month period are counted.

Most challans will show up fast: camera ones within three days and physical ones in 15 days.

If you think you got a ticket by mistake, you can contest it online within 45 days; disputes are sorted in about a month.

If you disagree with the decision, you may pay 50% of the fine and approach the court; if the court upholds the penalty, you must pay the remaining amount.