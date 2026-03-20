More than 5 challans in a year will trigger an alert; unpaid fines may lead to temporary license suspension
More than five challans in a year (i.e., six or more) will trigger an automatic alert to the licensing authority; if the related fines remain unpaid, RTA services (such as driving licences/RC) may be temporarily suspended.
The move, announced by transport authorities, is all about making city roads safer.
How penalties are issued and contested
Forget your helmet, skip the seat belt, or jump a signal? Each counts toward the five-strike limit, but only offenses occurring within a rolling 12-month period are counted.
Most challans will show up fast: camera ones within three days and physical ones in 15 days.
If you think you got a ticket by mistake, you can contest it online within 45 days; disputes are sorted in about a month.
If you disagree with the decision, you may pay 50% of the fine and approach the court; if the court upholds the penalty, you must pay the remaining amount.
Challan totals not specified in source
The source does not report challan counts, vehicle totals, or a 2025 figure; no such numbers (such as 1.3 crore challans, nearly nine million vehicles, or ₹500 crore) are provided.
Officials hope these stricter rules and stricter enforcement measures against unlicensed driving will finally get people to take road safety seriously.