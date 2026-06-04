More than 800,000 students petition for Dharmendra Pradhan to resign
Over 800,000 students have signed a petition asking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, saying they're unhappy with how he's handled the education system.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which hosted the petition on its website, also urged Delhi Police to address hateful videos targeting protesters before their peaceful rally on June 6.
IIT Roorkee JEE data exposed
The CJP highlighted a recent JEE (Advanced) data leak at IIT Roorkee, where personal information of nearly 200,000 students was exposed due to a cloud storage error.
Even though IIT Roorkee said the records were "read-only," CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka called it a clear failure of cybersecurity and governance.
Campaign leaders are now appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Pradhan's removal and demanding more transparency and better protection of student data.