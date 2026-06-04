More than 800,000 students petition for Dharmendra Pradhan to resign

IIT Roorkee JEE data exposed

The CJP highlighted a recent JEE (Advanced) data leak at IIT Roorkee, where personal information of nearly 200,000 students was exposed due to a cloud storage error.

Even though IIT Roorkee said the records were "read-only," CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka called it a clear failure of cybersecurity and governance.

Campaign leaders are now appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Pradhan's removal and demanding more transparency and better protection of student data.