Morena forest guard Harikesh Gurjar killed stopping illegal sand mining

Police review CCTV to identify suspect

Gurjar's team rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police are now checking CCTV footage to track down the suspect.

Sadly, attacks like this are not new in the Chambal region: illegal miners have clashed with officials before.

The area is home to endangered species and faces constant threats from banned mining activities, highlighting just how urgent stronger protections are for both people and nature here.