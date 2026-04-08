Morena forest guard Harikesh Gurjar killed stopping illegal sand mining
A forest guard named Harikesh Gurjar lost his life in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, while trying to stop illegal sand mining along the Chambal River.
He was out on patrol with his team when they spotted a tractor carrying illegally mined sand.
As they tried to intervene, the driver sped up and ran over Gurjar before fleeing the scene.
Police review CCTV to identify suspect
Gurjar's team rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved.
Police are now checking CCTV footage to track down the suspect.
Sadly, attacks like this are not new in the Chambal region: illegal miners have clashed with officials before.
The area is home to endangered species and faces constant threats from banned mining activities, highlighting just how urgent stronger protections are for both people and nature here.