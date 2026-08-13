Mostly Dalit villagers protest after Ambedkar statues vandalized in UP
India
Statues of B.R. Ambedkar were vandalized in two Uttar Pradesh villages, Hasnapur and Chandpur, on the intervening night, sparking sit-in protests by mostly Dalit villagers the next day.
Locals demanded action against the culprits, and authorities responded by installing new statues at both spots.
Sohramau police register case, Congress condemns
Police have registered a case and the Sohramau police force is present at the scene, promising legal action against those responsible.
The incident drew sharp criticism from the Congress party.
Villagers, mostly Dalits, held a sit-in protest at both sites on Wednesday demanding action against the culprits.