Mother, 2 kids die by suicide in Hyderabad
A deeply sad story out of Hyderabad—Vijaya Reddy, a 38-year-old IT team leader, and her two teenage children died by suicide on January 30.
The incident has left many in the Telugu community shaken.
Although Vijaya was financially secure and successful at work, she struggled with severe depression and emotional isolation.
Investigators are looking into her phone and laptop for clues
Vijaya's husband works in Dubai, while her kids lived in a hostel—leaving her feeling alone and anxious about their future.
Police say money wasn't an issue; instead, work stress and loneliness weighed heavily on her.
Investigators are now looking into her phone and laptop for more clues.
A note found in her car shared that she couldn't live alone or burden others, making it clear no one else was to blame for what happened.