Mother, 2 kids die by suicide in Hyderabad

Vijaya's husband works in Dubai, while her kids lived in a hostel—leaving her feeling alone and anxious about their future.

Police say money wasn't an issue; instead, work stress and loneliness weighed heavily on her.

Investigators are now looking into her phone and laptop for more clues.

A note found in her car shared that she couldn't live alone or burden others, making it clear no one else was to blame for what happened.