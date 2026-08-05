Mother and daughter assaulted in Modinagar after cow smuggling accusation
India
A mother and daughter in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, were assaulted by a group of women on August 3 after being accused of cow smuggling.
Deepa says she was just trying to help a pregnant stray cow get care, but things got violent and a video of the incident quickly spread online.
Police register FIR against 3 women
After Deepa filed a complaint, police registered an FIR against three women and are now checking the viral video to identify everyone involved.
Authorities have promised an impartial investigation, saying those responsible will face consequences.
The case has sparked fresh worries about mob justice and vigilantism in the country.