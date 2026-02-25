Mother kills daughter to marry online boyfriend in shocking case
India
In Tirupati, Asha Latha has been accused of murdering her three-year-old daughter, Durga.
Police say Asha saw her child as an obstacle to marrying her boyfriend, Reddy Kumar, whom she met online.
The couple reportedly planned the crime together as they prepared for marriage.
Both Asha and Kumar have been arrested
Durga's disappearance raised alarms when her grandmother filed a police complaint after getting unclear answers from Asha.
During questioning, Asha confessed to killing Durga and burying her near a river.
Investigators found that both Asha and Kumar had allegedly decided to get rid of her.
Both have been arrested and the case is still under investigation.