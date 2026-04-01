Motorcycle crash in Dhandhuka sparks communal clash, Dharmesh Gamara killed
India
A motorcycle crash in Dhandhuka, Ahmedabad, on Saturday quickly turned into a serious clash between two communities.
What started as an argument after the accident escalated when one group confronted the other at home, leading to the fatal stabbing of 30-year-old Dharmesh Gamara.
His death sadly made tensions even worse.
Police detain 15-20 for arson
After Gamara's death, several roadside shops were set ablaze and videos of the fires spread online.
Police and fire teams rushed to calm things down and have since detained around 15 to 20 people for the arson, along with two suspects linked to the stabbing.
Officers are now patrolling and searching homes to keep things peaceful.