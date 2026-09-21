Motorcyclists stab at least 4 in Uttarahalli Bengaluru Sunday night
India
On Sunday night, a group of men on motorcycles went on a stabbing spree in Uttarahalli, southwest Bengaluru, injuring at least four people with machetes and knives.
The attacks started near Maramma Circle and continued to Arehalli Gate, leaving one victim hospitalized and another suffering severe injuries to his ear and hand.
Police identify 4 suspects, detain several
Police have identified four suspects and detained several people as they work to figure out why the attacks happened.
With local residents feeling uneasy, officers have set up special teams to track down those responsible.
The investigation is still ongoing.