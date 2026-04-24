Motorman averts collision as 2 trains occupy CSMT track

Central Railway calls lapse, stationmaster suspended

Central Railway says it was a quick mistake, a "momentary lapse in situational awareness."

But safety systems like Interlocking and AWS kicked in, alerting the crew and keeping everyone out of harm's way.

Services on several platforms paused briefly but got back to normal soon after.

The stationmaster has been suspended while an inquiry is underway, with officials reminding everyone that technology is great but human attention still matters.