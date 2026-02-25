MoUs worth ₹60,000cr signed during Yogi's Singapore visit
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrapped up a quick two-day trip to Singapore with MoUs worth over ₹60,000 crore in the bag.
These deals are set to create around 21,000 new jobs in the state—big news for anyone eyeing fresh opportunities.
Universal Success Group is leading the charge
Universal Success Group is leading the charge with plans for a massive theme township near Jewar Airport (₹3,500cr), a logistics park on the Kanpur-Lucknow Highway (₹650cr), and a data center in Noida/Greater Noida (₹2,500cr)—the ₹3,500-cr theme township is slated to begin in 2027 and is expected to generate around 12,000 jobs; no timeline for the other projects is provided in the source.
Other deals include partnerships for urban planning and catering services.
Adityanath meets Singapore's trade minister to boost economic ties
Adityanath also met Singapore's Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong to boost economic ties.
Over 100 industry reps joined discussions—showing UP is serious about going global.