MoUs worth ₹60,000cr signed during Yogi's Singapore visit

Universal Success Group is leading the charge with plans for a massive theme township near Jewar Airport (₹3,500cr), a logistics park on the Kanpur-Lucknow Highway (₹650cr), and a data center in Noida/Greater Noida (₹2,500cr)—the ₹3,500-cr theme township is slated to begin in 2027 and is expected to generate around 12,000 jobs; no timeline for the other projects is provided in the source.

Other deals include partnerships for urban planning and catering services.