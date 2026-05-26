MP CM Mohan Yadav announces Saraswati Lok corridor at Bhojshala
Big news from Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav just announced a new Saraswati Lok temple corridor at the historic Bhojshala site in Dhar.
This comes after the High Court officially recognized Bhojshala as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.
Yadav visited, performed rituals for the new idol of Goddess Vagdevi, and called the court's decision a huge step forward for Dhar.
Raja Bhoj institute and Bhopal museum
Bhojshala has long been known as a center of learning, founded by Raja Bhojpal and famous for Sanskrit studies.
To keep that legacy alive, the government is setting up a Raja Bhoj Research Institute and building a museum in Bhopal.
Yadav also announced ₹500,000 compensation for families who lost loved ones during past protests about Bhojshala, showing commitment to both heritage and community support.