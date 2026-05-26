MP CM Mohan Yadav announces Saraswati Lok corridor at Bhojshala

Raja Bhoj institute and Bhopal museum

Bhojshala has long been known as a center of learning, founded by Raja Bhojpal and famous for Sanskrit studies.

To keep that legacy alive, the government is setting up a Raja Bhoj Research Institute and building a museum in Bhopal.

Yadav also announced ₹500,000 compensation for families who lost loved ones during past protests about Bhojshala, showing commitment to both heritage and community support.