MP: Man attacked at graveyard in Harda district; six booked

The victim said the accused had called him to the spot and beaten him up

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by a group of men at a graveyard in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district, police said on Tuesday. A case has been registered against six men, two of whom have been arrested for attacking the victim at a Muslim graveyard in Uda village under Kotwali police station on Monday afternoon, an official said.

Complaint

The victim lodged a complaint on Monday evening

The victim Kuldeep Yogi lodged a complaint on Monday evening, alleging that a group of men had beaten him up in the graveyard, Harda's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Himani Mishra said. Speaking to the media, the victim said the accused had called him to the spot and beaten him up, saying that they will not allow others to flaunt power in the area.

Information

Accused have been booked under relevant sections

On the basis of the complaint, the accused were booked under Sections 294 (obscene act in any public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Allegation

Accused shot a video of the incident and circulated it

The accused have been identified as Asif, Saif, Feroz, Arif, Shoeb, and Ikhlaq. All are in their early 20s. Further, they shot a video of the incident and circulated it on WhatsApp groups, Yogi claimed. The video, which surfaced on social media shows a group of men beating up the victim, while a Haryanvi song played in the background, it was stated.