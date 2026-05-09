MP rape accused kills victim who refused to marry him
What's the story
A 26-year-old man, Manoj Ahirwar, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl. The victim was a minor who had accused him of rape and abduction under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident took place after Ahirwar was released on bail two months ago.
Coercion attempts
Man lured minor with promises of better life, raped her
Reportedly, Ahirwar had been pressuring the victim to withdraw her complaint and marry him as his second wife. He allegedly lured her with promises of a better life before raping her. On Thursday, he went to the victim's house and tried again to force her into withdrawing the case and marrying him. When she and her mother resisted, he attacked them.
Attack aftermath
Case registered against accused
The victim was killed on the spot, while her mother was injured in the attack and rushed to a hospital for treatment. Ahirwar was arrested in Bhopal on Friday after confessing to the crime during interrogation. A case has been registered against him under Sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).