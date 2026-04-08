MPBSE to announce Class 10 and 12 results by April
India
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is almost ready to announce Class 10 and 12 results.
You'll be able to check your scores by the end of April on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in, so keep an eye out!
Slow websites, 33% pass, supplementary exams
Websites might be slow because everyone's checking at once, so don't stress if it takes a moment.
You'll need at least 33% in each subject to pass.
If things don't go as planned, there's a chance to bounce back with supplementary exams, so you won't have to hit pause on your studies.