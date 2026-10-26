MSF jawan SAR Singh assaulted auto driver outside Nagpur airport
India
A Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) jawan was filmed assaulting a 65-year-old auto driver outside Nagpur airport on October 23, 2026.
The video, shot by another driver, shows SAR Singh yelling at and hitting the elderly man during an argument.
Even when other drivers tried to step in, Singh lashed out at them too.
Assaulted auto drivers file police complaint
The clash happened after a Delhi-Nagpur flight landed, with several autos waiting for passengers near the entrance, an area restricted due to ongoing repairs.
When Singh ordered the drivers to leave, things got heated and turned violent.
The assaulted driver and his colleagues have filed a police complaint.
The incident highlights why respectful communication between security staff and civilians is so important in public spaces.