MSRDC announces Mumbai Pune Expressway partial closures for bridge repairs

Midday lane closures with NH-48 detours

On April 24, Mumbai-bound lanes are closed from 12pm to 3pm with traffic rerouted through Kiwale, Dehu Road, and Talegaon via NH-48 before rejoining at Kusgaon toll plaza.

On April 25, Pune-bound lanes will be shut during the same hours and diverted along the same alternate route.

Expect more congestion than usual: leaving early or traveling later might save you some hassle.

If you need help, MSRDC and highway police helplines are available.