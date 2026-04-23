MSRDC announces Mumbai Pune Expressway partial closures for bridge repairs
India
Heads up if you're traveling between Mumbai and Pune: parts of the Expressway will be shut on April 24 and 25 for bridge repairs near Lonavala.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) says to expect delays, so it's a good idea to plan your trip around these times.
Midday lane closures with NH-48 detours
On April 24, Mumbai-bound lanes are closed from 12pm to 3pm with traffic rerouted through Kiwale, Dehu Road, and Talegaon via NH-48 before rejoining at Kusgaon toll plaza.
On April 25, Pune-bound lanes will be shut during the same hours and diverted along the same alternate route.
Expect more congestion than usual: leaving early or traveling later might save you some hassle.
If you need help, MSRDC and highway police helplines are available.