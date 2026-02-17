MSRDC forms panel to probe Mumbai-Pune Expressway leak mess
After a gas tanker overturned and leaked highly flammable propylene near Khandala Ghat on February 3, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was blocked for over 32 hours, leaving thousands stuck in traffic.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has now formed a seven-member expert panel, led by ex-PWD secretary CP Joshi, to investigate what went wrong—from accident causes to why the jam lasted so long.
Committee includes traffic and safety experts
The committee includes traffic and safety experts who'll suggest quick fixes and long-term solutions within 60 days.
The delay happened because teams underestimated how risky the leak was—initial repair attempts failed, and about three tons of gas were decanted starting around 4.30pm as part of a controlled operation, with sealing actions continuing into the night and, in some accounts, into the next morning.
An MSRDC official admitted they didn't realize how serious it was at first, calling it a "live bomb" situation.