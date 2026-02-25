MSRDC to refund ₹5.16cr toll collected during traffic jam
Got stuck in that epic Mumbai-Pune Expressway jam earlier this month?
You're not alone—over one lakh drivers were caught in a 33-hour gridlock after a gas tanker overturned near Khandala Ghat.
Now, MSRDC is refunding ₹5.16 crore in tolls by crediting the FASTag accounts of motorists whose tolls were deducted during the disruption.
No forms or hassle required
If you paid tolls while trapped in the chaos, your money's coming back straight to your FASTag account—no forms or hassle required.
This move brings some relief after hours spent stranded (some reported shortages of food and water), and it's a reminder of why solid traffic management really matters on busy highways like this one.