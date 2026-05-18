'Mujhe bhaut zyada ghutan...': Twisha's chats with mother surface
What's the story
Days before her death, Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman from Noida, sent distressing messages to her mother about her troubled marriage. The WhatsApp chats have now come to light as part of the investigation into her death. Twisha had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after meeting him on a dating app in 2024. In one of the chats, she wrote, "Mujhe bhaut zyada ghutan ho rahi hai maa (I feel suffocated, Mother)."
Disturbing revelations
'Maa, aap mujhe yaha se lene aajao kal please'
In her messages to her mother, Twisha expressed fear and loneliness in her marriage. She also asked why she was sent back to Bhopal if the problems persisted. On May 7, she asked her mother to come and take her away from Bhopal. "Maa aap mujhe yaha se lene aajao kal please (Please come and pick me up from here tomorrow)," she wrote.
Family tensions
Husband wanted public apology from her father
Twisha also accused her husband of demanding a public apology from her father. "Papa se naak ragadva kar maafi maangvana chahta hai (He wants dad to go down on his knees, rub his nose on the ground and beg for forgiveness)," she wrote. Her mother offered to apologize if it would help, but Twisha rejected the suggestion.
Ongoing investigation
Investigators looking into case
According to NDTV, the preliminary post-mortem report stated that Twisha died due to "antemortem hanging by ligature," indicating she was alive when hanged. The report also noted "multiple antemortem injuries" on other parts of her body. Investigators are looking into the case, with WhatsApp chats revealing the emotional pain Twisha allegedly endured before her death.