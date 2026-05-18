'Mujhe bhaut zyada ghutan...': Twisha's chats with mother surface

Days before her death, Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman from Noida , sent distressing messages to her mother about her troubled marriage. The WhatsApp chats have now come to light as part of the investigation into her death. Twisha had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after meeting him on a dating app in 2024. In one of the chats, she wrote, "Mujhe bhaut zyada ghutan ho rahi hai maa (I feel suffocated, Mother)."

Disturbing revelations 'Maa, aap mujhe yaha se lene aajao kal please' In her messages to her mother, Twisha expressed fear and loneliness in her marriage. She also asked why she was sent back to Bhopal if the problems persisted. On May 7, she asked her mother to come and take her away from Bhopal. "Maa aap mujhe yaha se lene aajao kal please (Please come and pick me up from here tomorrow)," she wrote.

Family tensions Husband wanted public apology from her father Twisha also accused her husband of demanding a public apology from her father. "Papa se naak ragadva kar maafi maangvana chahta hai (He wants dad to go down on his knees, rub his nose on the ground and beg for forgiveness)," she wrote. Her mother offered to apologize if it would help, but Twisha rejected the suggestion.

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