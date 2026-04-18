Mukesh Kumar arrested in Greater Noida after harassing Muslim couple
India
A man named Mukesh Kumar was arrested in Greater Noida after a viral video showed him confronting and harassing a Muslim couple, Imran and his wife, near his car at White Orchid Market.
The argument quickly escalated, drawing attention both at the scene and online.
Kumar charged under public safety laws
The video circulated on social media, with witnesses saying Kumar was drunk and acted aggressively: some even suggested religious bias played a role.
After Imran filed a complaint, police charged Kumar under several public safety laws.
As Assistant Commissioner of Police Pawan Kumar put it, "He was drinking at the spot, and there was an argument over something. We arrested this person from the spot and registered a case against him under NCR (non-cognizable report)."