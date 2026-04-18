Mukesh Kumar arrested in Greater Noida after harassing Muslim couple

Kumar charged under public safety laws

The video circulated on social media, with witnesses saying Kumar was drunk and acted aggressively: some even suggested religious bias played a role.

After Imran filed a complaint, police charged Kumar under several public safety laws.

As Assistant Commissioner of Police Pawan Kumar put it, "He was drinking at the spot, and there was an argument over something. We arrested this person from the spot and registered a case against him under NCR (non-cognizable report)."