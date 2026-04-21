Mukesh Mangal says Indian seafarers safe as ports run smoothly

Container congestion eased, Hormuz lanes stabilizing

India's ports have cleared up a lot, with container congestion dropping sharply.

On the west coast, numbers fell from more than 3,300 to just 99 in less than two weeks.

Thanks to quick action by port authorities and waiving extra charges, things are moving again.

Plus, shipping lanes are stabilizing; nine liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels and one crude oil tanker have crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely since late February.

The government says they are still keeping a close eye on things just to be sure everyone stays safe.