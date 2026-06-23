'Multilateralism declining': Ajit Doval warns BRICS partners about security challenges 

Global challenges

BRICS countries have different backgrounds: Doval

"Not only....the threats are compounding, but the instruments and institutional mechanisms are increasingly finding themselves to be inadequate to resolve or mitigate these conflicts. Multilateralism is on the decline," he said. Doval also said that as a grouping with very diverse experiences, "we have got a very special role to play in this world, which appears to be in turmoil...appears to be changing...What role we as a grouping can play is a matter that is important for us to ponder."