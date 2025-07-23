Next Article
Mulund girl accuses father, brothers, neighbor of repeated rape
A 14-year-old girl in Mulund, Mumbai has accused her father, two teenage brothers, and a 50-year-old neighbor of repeatedly raping her at home between January and November 2024.
She says the neighbor also assaulted her once outside.
The accused are facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the POCSO Act.
Accused still at large
The girl first spoke up in November 2024, but shared more details with her caretaker this July—prompting police to file fresh charges for rape and child sexual assault.
Police arrested her father and eldest brother on July 21; the younger brother (16) and neighbor are still missing.
All four face serious charges for sexual assault against a minor.