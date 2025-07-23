6 crore people screened under National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission

Over 2 lakh sickle cell patients identified

So far, the screenings have uncovered over 2 lakh people with sickle cell disease and nearly 17 lakh carriers.

To help track care, about 2.6 crore health cards have been handed out.

States like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are leading in coverage, while Odisha and Chhattisgarh are seeing the highest number of cases.