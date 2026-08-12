Mumbai 11th floor residential fire kills 2 injures 8 people
India
A late-night fire broke out on the 11th floor of a residential building in Vile Parle (West), Mumbai, leaving two people dead and eight injured.
The flames quickly spread through two flats, damaging electrical wiring and household items before firefighters got it under control after nearly three hours.
Child Abir and 23-year-old Ankita dead
Among those lost were a young child, Abir (2.5 years old), and a 23-year-old woman named Ankita.
Four residents were hospitalized, while one injured person suffered minor injuries but has since been discharged and another was treated and discharged.
Despite heavy smoke and chaos, the fire crew managed to rescue 15 people trapped on the terrace.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the blaze.