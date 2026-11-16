Mumbai air stays moderate 11 days amid PM2.5 pollution
Mumbai's air has been stuck at moderate for the 11th day in a row, mainly because of PM2.5 pollution.
The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 136 on Sunday, just a bit higher than Saturday and Friday.
Out of 24 monitoring stations, most showed moderate levels, but Navy Nagar and Deonar crossed into poor territory, with Navy Nagar topping out at 234.
Experts warn asthma and heart patients
If you have asthma or any lung or heart issues, experts say to be careful: even moderate air can make breathing tougher.
And poor air extends this discomfort to most people upon prolonged exposure.
So if you're feeling breathing discomfort after being outside, it might just be the air.