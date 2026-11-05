Mumbai airport renovations block Gulf airlines' slots, Navi shift deferred
Renovations at Mumbai's main airport have forced at least 10 Gulf airlines, including Oman Air, Gulf Air, Air Arabia, Kuwait Airways, Jazeera Airways, Qatar Airways, and several Saudi carriers, to have had their slot requests rejected.
With flights to 14 international destinations planned for suspension, a proposed shift to Navi Mumbai instead was deferred to the summer 2027 schedule.
Adani Group project squeezes international slots
The Adani Group's big redevelopment project has already shifted about 60% of the flight capacity the airport sought to shift for domestic carriers and is squeezing space for international ones.
Even though the proposed shift was deferred from the winter schedule to the summer 2027 schedule after Ministry of Civil Aviation intervention, airlines say the sudden switch brings real challenges with staffing and logistics.
For now, Adani has promised that winter schedules won't be affected.