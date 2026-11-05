Mumbai airport renovations block Gulf airlines' slots, Navi shift deferred

The Adani Group's big redevelopment project has already shifted about 60% of the flight capacity the airport sought to shift for domestic carriers and is squeezing space for international ones.

Even though the proposed shift was deferred from the winter schedule to the summer 2027 schedule after Ministry of Civil Aviation intervention, airlines say the sudden switch brings real challenges with staffing and logistics.

For now, Adani has promised that winter schedules won't be affected.