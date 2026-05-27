Mumbai and neighboring districts on heat wave alert, reaching 38°C India May 27, 2026

Mumbai and its neighboring districts are officially on heat wave alert, with some spots hitting a scorching 38 Celsius.

Even usually cooler areas like Santacruz and Colaba crossed 35 Celsius, while Ram Mandir recorded 38.7°C, while Byculla recorded 37.8°C.

A weather expert from Skymet Weather Services attributed the hot spell to dry weather conditions.