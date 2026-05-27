Mumbai and neighboring districts on heat wave alert, reaching 38°C
India
Mumbai and its neighboring districts are officially on heat wave alert, with some spots hitting a scorching 38 Celsius.
Even usually cooler areas like Santacruz and Colaba crossed 35 Celsius, while Ram Mandir recorded 38.7°C, while Byculla recorded 37.8°C.
A weather expert from Skymet Weather Services attributed the hot spell to dry weather conditions.
Mumbai hot and sticky Friday morning
No new heat wave warning for Thursday, but expect things to stay hot and sticky through Friday morning.
Partly cloudy skies are expected over the weekend, with a slight dip in temperature after May 30.