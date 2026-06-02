Mumbai begins demolition at Aarey Colony's Barkat Ali Shah Dargah
India
Mumbai authorities began tearing down the Hazrat Syed Barkat Ali Shah Pir Baba Dargah in Aarey Colony on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, calling it an illegal structure built on protected government land.
With memories of recent unrest over another demolition still fresh, police rolled out heavy security to keep things calm.
Officials cite encroachment, devotees call landmark
Officials claim the shrine is part of a big encroachment that threatens the area's green zone, but residents and devotees insist it's been a community landmark for decades.
This is not just a structure; it's our faith, our history.
The debate over land rights and conservation continues as authorities move ahead with the demolition.