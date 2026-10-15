Mumbai Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train to launch after Dusshera

Good news for travelers: the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train is launching after Dusshera.

This new train will slash travel time between the two cities to 15 to 16 hours, compared to the usual 24 hours on the Udyan Express.

Evening departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus are likely to depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) late in the evening to keep local train schedules running smoothly.