Mumbai Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train to launch after Dusshera
Good news for travelers: the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train is launching after Dusshera.
This new train will slash travel time between the two cities to 15 to 16 hours, compared to the usual 24 hours on the Udyan Express.
Evening departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus are likely to depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) late in the evening to keep local train schedules running smoothly.
Vande Bharat to reach 160 kph
You'll get a faster ride, up to 160 kph, and some seriously tasty regional food onboard, like misal pav and bisibele bath, as IRCTC is in talks with leading chefs, cloud kitchens and cooking partners who work alongside four and five star hotels to supply food on trains.
Authorities are also eyeing more routes for these sleeper trains, including possible services between Mumbai-Delhi and Ahmedabad-Delhi.