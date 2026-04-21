Mumbai BJP protest march causes hours-long Worli gridlock, delays commuters
India
A BJP rally in Mumbai led to hours of gridlock around Worli, as a BJP-organised protest march against the MVA alliance and the rejection of the Women's Reservation Bill.
The delayed start only made things worse for commuters stuck in traffic.
Woman confronts and urges Girish Mahajan
One frustrated woman, late to pick up her child, confronted Minister Girish Mahajan and urged him to move rallies off busy roads.
Her exchange with police was caught on video and quickly spread online.