Mumbai blood banks suspended for giving Titan watches to donors

The issue came up after a donation camp in April 2026, where gifts were advertised (which is not allowed).

At first, the blood banks denied knowing about the gifts, but once donors confirmed it, the FDA stepped in for an inspection and later issued suspensions.

Right now, two of the centers have appealed and their suspensions are on hold.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said it is important to keep donations ethical: no incentives should be offered to donors.