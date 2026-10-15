Mumbai blood banks suspended for giving Titan watches to donors
Three major Mumbai blood banks just got their licenses suspended after they gave out Titan watches to blood donors, something that goes against the rules.
The Indian Red Cross Society Blood Center faces a five-day suspension, while Dean Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals and B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital each got three-day suspensions.
Donors confirmed gifts prompting FDA inspection
The issue came up after a donation camp in April 2026, where gifts were advertised (which is not allowed).
At first, the blood banks denied knowing about the gifts, but once donors confirmed it, the FDA stepped in for an inspection and later issued suspensions.
Right now, two of the centers have appealed and their suspensions are on hold.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said it is important to keep donations ethical: no incentives should be offered to donors.