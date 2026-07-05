Mumbai BMC cancels all schools and colleges on July 6
India
Mumbai's BMC has called off classes for all schools and colleges on July 6 after the weather department issued an orange alert for intense rain and strong winds.
Offices stay open, but everyone is being asked to avoid stepping out unless it is really needed.
Treefalls kill 3 in Mumbai
The city has been dealing with serious disruptions since June 30: three people have lost their lives, including a schoolboy, due to treefalls.
Rescue teams are working nonstop to clear debris in affected areas like Thane and Vasai, where homes and vehicles have been damaged.