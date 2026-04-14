Mumbai BMC to prune over 46,000 trees pre-monsoon amid heat

Environmentalists warn of Mumbai ecological damage

So far, over 12,500 trees have been pruned and nearly 280 dangerous ones have been removed.

Environmentalists say cutting back so many trees could make city temperatures rise even more and take away much-needed shade.

Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti pointed out that this could also destroy bird nests and upset Mumbai's ecological balance, especially when the city is already dealing with hotter days and poorer air quality.