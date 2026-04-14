Mumbai BMC to prune over 46,000 trees pre-monsoon amid heat
India
Mumbai's civic body, the BMC, is on a mission to trim over 46,000 trees before the monsoon hits, hoping to prevent accidents from falling trees during storms.
But with Mumbai already facing heat wave alerts, some folks are worried this large-scale pruning might be happening at the worst possible time.
Environmentalists warn of Mumbai ecological damage
So far, over 12,500 trees have been pruned and nearly 280 dangerous ones have been removed.
Environmentalists say cutting back so many trees could make city temperatures rise even more and take away much-needed shade.
Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti pointed out that this could also destroy bird nests and upset Mumbai's ecological balance, especially when the city is already dealing with hotter days and poorer air quality.