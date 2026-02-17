Mumbai boy scores perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026
Madhav Viradiya from Mumbai just scored a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026—one of only 12 students in all of India to do it.
His score was bumped up to 291 after an exam error was fixed.
Over 1.3 million students took the test this year across hundreds of centers.
From astronomy Olympiads to JEE Advanced prep
Madhav's journey took him from Vadodara to Kota for coaching, then to Mumbai for school.
He balanced tough study hours—coaching classes and around 10 to 12 hours a day—with joining astronomy Olympiads in Classes XI and XII.
Next up? He has started preparing for JEE Advanced and will appear for Session 2, showing that mixing hard work with hobbies really can pay off.
Madhav's mantra for success
It's not just about topping an exam—Madhav's story is proof that you don't have to give up everything else you love to chase big goals.
For anyone grinding through studies or entrance prep right now, his path is a reminder: balance matters as much as books do.