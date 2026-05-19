Mumbai bread prices rise up to ₹5 as costs climb
If you're grabbing bread in Mumbai, expect to pay a bit more. Prices have jumped by up to ₹5 per packet, right after milk got costlier too.
Modern Bread has already increased prices of several bread variants, and brands like Britannia and Wibs are likely to follow soon.
The main reason? Manufacturing costs are up, and the city's bread scene is feeling it.
Mumbai bread prices now ₹20-₹65
New prices look like this: Sandwich Bread (400g) now ₹40-₹45; Whole Wheat at ₹55-₹60; Multigrain at ₹60-₹65; Brown Bread at ₹45-₹50; Small White Loaf at ₹20-₹22; Small Brown Loaf at ₹28-₹30.
Costs are rising thanks to expensive imported packaging (blame the weak rupee), higher fuel charges for transport, and pricier preservatives and ingredients.
With production getting expensive, keeping old prices just isn't possible anymore, and many families are worried about how these hikes will hit their budgets.