Mumbai bread prices rise up to ₹5 as costs climb India May 19, 2026

If you're grabbing bread in Mumbai, expect to pay a bit more. Prices have jumped by up to ₹5 per packet, right after milk got costlier too.

Modern Bread has already increased prices of several bread variants, and brands like Britannia and Wibs are likely to follow soon.

The main reason? Manufacturing costs are up, and the city's bread scene is feeling it.