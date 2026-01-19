Mumbai businessman's jewelry stolen by new domestic help
India
A Mumbai businessman, Abhishek Agarwal, lost ₹65 lakh worth of jewelry after his domestic help allegedly stole it a couple of days into the job.
The theft happened on Wednesday while Agarwal and his family were out, with the valuables taken from a digital locker in their Wadala apartment.
CCTV clues and police hunt
CCTV footage showed the worker, Raju Bhavesh, leaving the building around 6:15pm looking suspicious.
When Agarwal returned to find broken cupboards and missing items, he approached the Wadala TT police.
Now, a team has been sent to Ahmedabad—where Raju is believed to have fled—to track him down.