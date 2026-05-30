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Home / News / India News / MGL hikes PNG, CNG prices in Mumbai: Check rates
MGL hikes PNG, CNG prices in Mumbai: Check rates
PNG has been hiked by 50 paise per unit, while CNG is up by ₹2 per kg

MGL hikes PNG, CNG prices in Mumbai: Check rates

By Snehil Singh
May 30, 2026
09:29 am
What's the story

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the prices of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The new price for PNG is ₹52 per unit, an increase of 50 paise. Meanwhile, CNG is now priced at ₹86 per kg, up ₹2.

Price justification

MGL cites rise in gas procurement costs

MGL attributed the price hike to a sharp rise in gas procurement costs. This was due to a lower allocation of domestic gas, higher reliance on expensive sources of gas, and the depreciation of the Indian Rupee. The company is still looking at ways to optimize costs and pass on benefits to consumers.

Transport impact

Increased operating costs

The increase in CNG prices will raise operating costs for private vehicles, taxis, and public transport fleets that use CNG. However, despite the hike, CNG remains cheaper than petrol and diesel on a per-kilometer basis. This comes after recent hikes in petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai, which in turn have been impacted by the conflict in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Fuel prices

Petrol, diesel prices increased in Mumbai

On Monday, the prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai were increased by ₹2.61 per liter and ₹2.71 per liter, respectively. This was the fourth hike in less than two weeks as global crude oil costs surged due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Petrol now costs ₹111.21 per liter while diesel is priced at ₹97.83 per liter in Mumbai.

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Global impact

Modi urges citizens to conserve fuel

The geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have caused volatility in energy prices. The US-Iran conflict has disrupted shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around 20% of global oil and LNG supplies. In light of these developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to conserve fuel and reduce non-essential travel to ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

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