Mumbai CNG rises to ₹89/kg, hits rickshaw and taxi drivers
India
CNG just got pricier in Mumbai and is now at ₹89 per kg after another ₹1 hike.
This is tough news for rickshaw and taxi drivers who already felt the pinch from a similar increase back in July.
Mahanagar Gas cites imported RLNG costs
Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL) says global energy market issues, mainly the Middle East crisis, have pushed up costs for imported RLNG, which Mumbai relies on for a significant portion of its CNG.
With MGL serving over 1.3 million vehicles and millions of homes, this price jump is set to put further pressure on autorickshaw and taxi operators, as well as other commercial vehicle owners who rely heavily on CNG.