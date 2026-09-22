Mumbai coastal road crash kills 1, Shanay Gajjar charged

A tragic crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road left one person dead and one injured after a BMW, reportedly involved in a crash, slammed into the Coastal Road.

The driver, 21-year-old Shanay Falgun Gajjar, is no stranger to trouble: he has been involved in a previous rash-driving case and was recently charged after a pub brawl in Bandra West.

His car also had multiple pending fines for speeding and signal jumping.