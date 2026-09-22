Mumbai coastal road crash kills 1, Shanay Gajjar charged
A tragic crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road left one person dead and one injured after a BMW, reportedly involved in a crash, slammed into the Coastal Road.
The driver, 21-year-old Shanay Falgun Gajjar, is no stranger to trouble: he has been involved in a previous rash-driving case and was recently charged after a pub brawl in Bandra West.
His car also had multiple pending fines for speeding and signal jumping.
Aaditya Oswal hospitalized, police seek statement
Gajjar now faces fresh charges for negligence and dangerous driving under the latest laws.
Meanwhile, Aaditya Oswal, the only survivor, is recovering in the hospital with serious injuries.
Police are counting on his statement to piece together what really happened, as they look into whether recklessness or intoxication played a role in the deadly crash.