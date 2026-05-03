Mumbai constable allegedly assaults tempo driver Vishwajeet Singh over challan
India
A Mumbai traffic police constable is facing backlash after a video surfaced showing him allegedly assaulting tempo driver Vishwajeet Singh over a fine.
Singh had stopped for a meal and received a challan notification on his mobile phone; when he asked the officer about it, things escalated quickly.
Singh's family calls for strict action
Singh's family says the officer used abusive language before getting physical, while another police officer just stood by.
Bystanders had to step in to break it up.
The video went viral on social media, with Singh's family calling for strict action.