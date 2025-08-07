Next Article
Mumbai cop arrested for demanding bribe from complainant
A woman sub -inspector from Mumbai's V B Nagar police station, Jayshree Londe, has been arrested after allegedly demanding a ₹1 lakh bribe to alter an FIR against a complainant and his friend.
The amount was later brought down to ₹50,000, but things didn't end there.
The constable ran off with the cash
The complainant first paid ₹15,000 but went to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when Londe kept asking for more.
On August 4, they agreed on ₹25,000. A constable sent to collect the cash ended up running off with it instead!
The ACB verified the complaint and arrested Londe under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Meanwhile, police are still looking for the runaway constable.