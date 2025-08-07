Mumbai cop arrested for demanding bribe from complainant

The constable ran off with the cash

The complainant first paid ₹15,000 but went to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when Londe kept asking for more.

On August 4, they agreed on ₹25,000. A constable sent to collect the cash ended up running off with it instead!

The ACB verified the complaint and arrested Londe under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the runaway constable.