Varanasi: Over 6,600 people displaced as Ganga continues to swell India Aug 07, 2025

The Ganga in Varanasi is finally dropping—about 2cm every hour—but it's still above the danger mark.

Over 6,600 people from more than 50 villages and city areas have had to leave their homes because of flooding.

Local officials have sent out 80 boats to help with rescue and relief.