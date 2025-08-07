Next Article
Varanasi: Over 6,600 people displaced as Ganga continues to swell
The Ganga in Varanasi is finally dropping—about 2cm every hour—but it's still above the danger mark.
Over 6,600 people from more than 50 villages and city areas have had to leave their homes because of flooding.
Local officials have sent out 80 boats to help with rescue and relief.
Floodwaters have damaged nearly 2,000 hectares of crops, affecting over 7,000 farmers.
The National Disaster Response Force is on the ground with extra boats for rescue work.
Right now, almost 3,800 people are staying in relief camps and another 2,900 have been moved to safer spots as authorities keep a close watch on the situation.