Why TN dropped cases against leaders after change in government
The Supreme Court wants the Tamil Nadu government to explain why it dropped prosecution in four cases involving political leaders after a change in state government.
This move comes after a PIL claimed these decisions were politically motivated, raising questions about fairness and accountability in the legal process.
Court wants to know more about the decision
Tamil Nadu officials say they followed all legal rules, but the court isn't fully convinced yet.
They've asked for a detailed affidavit explaining the withdrawals and will hear more on the matter soon.
The outcome could shape how future cases involving politicians are handled across the state.