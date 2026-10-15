Mumbai Crime Branch probes alleged suicide of IIT Bombay student

The student was found dead in his hostel room on September 18 after being accused of cheating in an exam.

The case now includes charges of abetment to suicide and caste discrimination, and has been handed over from Powai Police to the Crime Branch for a deeper probe.

The student's family is urging authorities to arrest Professor Doolla, who is named in the FIR, while police are also collecting more documents from IIT Bombay as part of their ongoing investigation.