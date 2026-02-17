Mumbai: Development authority presents ₹48,000cr budget for 2026-27

Major infrastructure upgrades on the cards

Most of the cash—over 87%—is earmarked for major infrastructure upgrades: think new underground tunnels to cut traffic jams and expanded metro lines like Wadala-Kasarvadavali and Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan.

There's also funding for the Mumbai 3.0 project in Raigad (aimed at jobs and decongesting the city), plus support for slum rehab, water security, and climate resilience.