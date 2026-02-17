Mumbai: Development authority presents ₹48,000cr budget for 2026-27
Mumbai's development authority just signed off on a record ₹48,072 crore budget for 2026-27—a huge jump from last year and set to end years of deficits with a small surplus.
The focus? Upgrading city life in a big way.
Major infrastructure upgrades on the cards
Most of the cash—over 87%—is earmarked for major infrastructure upgrades: think new underground tunnels to cut traffic jams and expanded metro lines like Wadala-Kasarvadavali and Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan.
There's also funding for the Mumbai 3.0 project in Raigad (aimed at jobs and decongesting the city), plus support for slum rehab, water security, and climate resilience.
What's the big picture?
This budget signals that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is finally turning the page on its financial struggles.
If all goes well, expect better commutes, more job opportunities nearby, and some real progress on making the city greener and more livable.